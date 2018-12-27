Rate3 (RTE) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $635,051.00 and approximately $391,850.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, ABCC, Ethfinex and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.36 or 0.12111167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028413 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FCoin, Bibox, DDEX, HADAX, Coinrail, Ethfinex, DEx.top, BitForex, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.