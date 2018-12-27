Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ: TECH):

12/20/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

12/18/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

10/30/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TECH traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,162. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $127.46 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

