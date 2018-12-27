Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $806,000 Position in Roku Inc (ROKU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $1,742,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 588.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 121,120 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $541,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $1,497,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,129 shares of company stock worth $19,336,838 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.24. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.73 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

