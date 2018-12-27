Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.89 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 337.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,257 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 112,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $480,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.89 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-18-89-million-position-in-msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.