Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.27 Million Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 81,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.60 and a 1-year high of $217.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 36.57%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $8.00 per share. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

