Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,229,790 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $19,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $249,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $106,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Halliburton has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a $42.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

In other Halliburton news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $292,373. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-19-90-million-holdings-in-halliburton-hal.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.