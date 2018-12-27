Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) EVP Catherine M. Skula Sells 21,381 Shares

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $322,425.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,674. The company has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.43 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/rent-a-center-inc-rcii-evp-catherine-m-skula-sells-21381-shares.html.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.