Repligen (RGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 5th. CL King lowered shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of RGEN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Repligen has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $115,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $2,015,997.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,846 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,577,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Repligen by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,923,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,577,000 after buying an additional 868,093 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,135,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,473,000 after buying an additional 146,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,660,000 after buying an additional 230,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

