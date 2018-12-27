Reviewing Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) and WillScot (WSC)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and WillScot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A WillScot -26.49% -9.21% -2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avant Diagnostics and WillScot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A WillScot 0 1 6 0 2.86

WillScot has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 105.76%. Given WillScot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WillScot is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of WillScot shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.3% of WillScot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and WillScot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 29.65 -$9.58 million N/A N/A WillScot $445.94 million 2.16 -$147.70 million ($3.89) -2.29

Avant Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WillScot.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About WillScot

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, basic appliances, Internet connectivity devices, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, site-work, installation, disassembly, unhooking and removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units. It serves customers in the commercial, industrial, construction, infrastructure, education, energy, natural resources, government, logistics, furniture and facilities rental, commercial real estate, and healthcare sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Acton names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 95,000 modular space and portable storage units. WillScot Corporation is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.