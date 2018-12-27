Reviewing CrowdGather (CRWG) & Tucows (TCX)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Tucows 6.81% 26.78% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CrowdGather and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdGather and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $370,000.00 1.40 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Tucows $329.42 million 1.94 $22.32 million N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Risk & Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tucows beats CrowdGather on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; publishing tools; SSL certificates; and billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); and Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers its services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover brands. Tucows Inc. provides its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

