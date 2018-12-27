Reviewing EXXARO RESOURCE/S (EXXAY) and SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and SOUTH32 LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.72 billion 1.63 $450.44 million N/A N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 1.54 $1.33 billion $1.27 9.00

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Profitability

This table compares EXXARO RESOURCE/S and SOUTH32 LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SOUTH32 LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. SOUTH32 LTD/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EXXARO RESOURCE/S and SOUTH32 LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats EXXARO RESOURCE/S on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S

Exxaro Resources Limited, a diversified resources company, operates in the coal, titanium dioxide, ferrous, and energy markets in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers inorganic minerals and chemicals, and iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

