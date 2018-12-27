Reviewing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) & M&T Bank (MTB)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and M&T Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $250.07 million 4.73 $42.86 million $1.28 19.56 M&T Bank $6.02 billion 3.28 $1.41 billion $9.35 15.04

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 3 0 2.60 M&T Bank 1 3 10 0 2.64

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $185.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.77%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 22.30% 10.20% 1.23% M&T Bank 26.84% 13.15% 1.62%

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida does not pay a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services. As of March 1, 2018, it had 51 traditional branches and 5 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and the Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management and advisory; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 780 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

