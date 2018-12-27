Reviewing WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH (WSTI) & Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)

WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH (OTCMKTS:WSTI) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH alerts:

WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH has a beta of 4.02, indicating that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH and Pioneer Power Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Power Solutions $101.39 million 0.44 -$9.34 million $0.75 6.87

WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH and Pioneer Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Power Solutions -11.61% 33.32% 7.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH Company Profile

WindStream Technologies Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of wind driven electrical generation products in the United States and internationally. The company offers small-wind and hybrid renewable energy devices that are suitable for on or off grid installations under the TurboMill and SolarMill names; and a mobile product, the MobileMill, which is designed for first responders. It also provides the PowerMill to solve the issue of deploying utility scale wind power devices where conventional horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWT) do not meet the geographical or resource needs of the area; and various accessory products in support of these devices, including mounting equipment, data collection/monitoring equipment, batteries, inverters, and various wiring solutions and accessories. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in North Vernon, Indiana.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a range of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment in the field of utility, industrial, commercial original equipment manufacturer, and in critical power markets. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions, and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Transmission and Distribution Solutions segment provides electrical transformers and switchgear for the management of electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications. The Critical Power Solutions segment offers power generation equipment, paralleling switchgear, related electrical distribution infrastructure, as well as advanced data collection and monitoring platform, and preventive maintenance and monitoring services. The company was founded on December 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WINDSTREAM TECH/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.