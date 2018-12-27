Revlon Inc (REV) Director Acquires $577,250.00 in Stock

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $577,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revlon stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Revlon Inc has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $655.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 400.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 18.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

