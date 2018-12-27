Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) Receives $2.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.18 on Monday. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 352.11% and a negative return on equity of 3,654.32%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.