Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Short Interest Update

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 960,272 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 910,977 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of RNN stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17).

RNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

