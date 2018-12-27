Ring Energy (REI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Ifs Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ring Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of REI stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 103.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.