RingCentral (RNG) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $77.69. 959,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 830,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $762,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total transaction of $431,643.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,043 shares in the company, valued at $26,037,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,660 shares of company stock worth $19,667,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 75.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 141.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 287.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

