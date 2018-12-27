Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Rise has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00064638 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00002289 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000750 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 132,301,868 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.