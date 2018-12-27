Roper Technologies (ROP) and Winland (WELX) Financial Contrast

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) and Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Roper Technologies and Winland, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roper Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $316.55, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Roper Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roper Technologies is more favorable than Winland.

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Roper Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Roper Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Winland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Winland does not pay a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roper Technologies and Winland’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies $4.61 billion 5.95 $971.77 million $9.42 28.15 Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Winland.

Profitability

This table compares Roper Technologies and Winland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies 22.44% 16.30% 7.98% Winland N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Winland on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. It also offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. In addition, the company offers water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, valves, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, food, energy, water, education, and construction industries, as well as law and professional services firms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for healthcare, pharmaceutical, foodservice, and manufacturing industries, as well as for research facilities. Winland Holdings Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

