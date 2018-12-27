Ross Stores (ROST) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $81.79. Approximately 3,864,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,862,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $84.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,504,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,537,000 after purchasing an additional 144,384 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $492,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,645,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $393,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ross Stores by 471.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $428,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,179 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

