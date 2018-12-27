Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) versus Enerplus (ERF) Head to Head Analysis

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rwe Ag Sp pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $52.50 billion 0.25 $2.20 billion $2.36 8.89 Enerplus $709.92 million 2.62 $182.82 million $0.80 9.55

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Rwe Ag Sp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rwe Ag Sp and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 3 3 1 2.71 Enerplus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Enerplus has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 146.51%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Profitability

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp -3.99% 1.61% 0.28% Enerplus 13.12% 12.80% 7.52%

Summary

Enerplus beats Rwe Ag Sp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's natural gas area primarily consists of its non-operated Marcellus shale gas interests located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

