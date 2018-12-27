Ryder System, Inc. (R) Receives $74.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other news, Director David G. Nord bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,387.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 12,795 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $705,516.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ryder System by 222.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after purchasing an additional 705,115 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 446.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 405,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after purchasing an additional 331,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,573,000 after purchasing an additional 282,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,812,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. 91,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.62. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

