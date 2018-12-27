Sabre (SABR) versus Jianpu Technology (JT) Critical Survey

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sabre and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 2 5 0 2.50 Jianpu Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.56%. Jianpu Technology has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.84%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre 8.76% 45.54% 6.64% Jianpu Technology -16.81% -19.36% -14.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Jianpu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.60 billion 1.64 $242.53 million $1.30 16.47 Jianpu Technology $222.21 million 2.97 -$31.06 million ($0.23) -17.09

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sabre pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jianpu Technology does not pay a dividend. Sabre pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabre has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Sabre beats Jianpu Technology on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. This segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. Sabre Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

