Santa Fe Gold (SFEG) versus Centamin (CELTF) Critical Survey

Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Santa Fe Gold has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Santa Fe Gold and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Santa Fe Gold does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Santa Fe Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Centamin shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Centamin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Gold $10,000.00 2,227.25 $2.38 million N/A N/A Centamin $675.51 million 2.26 $222.03 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Gold and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A Centamin 23.81% 10.36% 9.91%

Summary

Centamin beats Santa Fe Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

