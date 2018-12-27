Santander Consumer USA (SC) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.43. 1,581,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,935,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 15.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,282,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,110,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 227,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 92.0% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,681 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Santander Consumer USA (SC) Trading 8% Higher” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/santander-consumer-usa-sc-trading-8-higher.html.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.