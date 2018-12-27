Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.36 ($13.21).

Shares of SHA opened at €7.35 ($8.55) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

