Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 100,000 Shares of Avalara Inc (AVLR) Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AVLR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,560. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Avalara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avalara to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 343,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 78.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 343,950 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

