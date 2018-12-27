Senmiao Technology (AIHS) vs. Security National Financial (SNFCA) Critical Comparison

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Senmiao Technology and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Security National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $500,000.00 210.66 -$9.85 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $276.93 million 0.32 $14.11 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Security National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 11.05% 18.81% 3.00%

Summary

Security National Financial beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

