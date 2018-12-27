Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Holdings Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 6,123.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SERV. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 35.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.20 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Servicemaster Global news, insider Matthew Stevenson sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $113,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.00 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

