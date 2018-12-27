SG Americas Securities LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1,231.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth $177,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $194,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 14,941.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTN shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Gray Television from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.52 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

