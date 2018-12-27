SG Americas Securities LLC Has $199,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 62.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 137.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGBN stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $86.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

