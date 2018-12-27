SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Photronics by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 19.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Photronics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Photronics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $52,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,290 shares of company stock worth $119,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/sg-americas-securities-llc-reduces-position-in-photronics-inc-plab.html.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.