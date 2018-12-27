Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Sharpe Platform Token (CURRENCY:SHP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Sharpe Platform Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Sharpe Platform Token has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7,261.00 worth of Sharpe Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharpe Platform Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00001922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.02321534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00145359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00191807 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027752 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027779 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token Profile

Sharpe Platform Token’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,180,144 tokens. Sharpe Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @sharpecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sharpe Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/sharpecapital. The official website for Sharpe Platform Token is sharpe.capital.

Buying and Selling Sharpe Platform Token

Sharpe Platform Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpe Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpe Platform Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharpe Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

