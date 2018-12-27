Shekel Hits Market Cap of $88,725.00 (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Shekel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Shekel has a total market cap of $88,725.00 and $144.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shekel has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shekel Coin Profile

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 128,106,822 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin. Shekel’s official website is shekel.io.

Buying and Selling Shekel

Shekel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

