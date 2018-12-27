Ship Finance International (SFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of SFL opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 1,180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 17,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

