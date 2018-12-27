Shopify (SHOP) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.55 and last traded at $130.21. Approximately 1,623,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,710,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.10.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,241,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,540,000 after acquiring an additional 439,208 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,685,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,735,000 after acquiring an additional 905,538 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,113,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,698,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 870,953 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

