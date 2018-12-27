Short Interest in EnSync Inc (ESNC) Drops By 2.8%

EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,485 shares, a decline of 2.8% from the November 30th total of 2,634,347 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,469 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnSync stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,347 shares during the quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 1.96% of EnSync worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EnSync alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESNC opened at $0.18 on Thursday. EnSync has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.56.

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESNC. Zacks Investment Research raised EnSync from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on EnSync and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/short-interest-in-ensync-inc-esnc-drops-by-2-8.html.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.