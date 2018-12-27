Short Interest in Level Brands (LEVB) Rises By 43.5%

Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 454,278 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 316,622 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,006 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ LEVB opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Level Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Level Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Level Brands (NASDAQ:LEVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.39% of Level Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Level Brands

Level Brands, Inc operates as a branding and marketing company. It operates through three business segments: Professional Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Professional Products segment produces and markets hair care and beauty products. This segment offers silkening shampoo and conditioner under the Flaunt name; spray gel under the Linger; spray on conditioner under the Luxe name; firm hold finishing spray under the Fierce name; all in 1 cleansing and conditioning product under the Lavish name; hair rescue treatment product; blow out styling primer enhanced with marine botanicals under the Sway name; hair spray under the Valor name; thermal protectant under the Fever name; shampoo and conditioner under the Rewind name; and dry shampoo under the Stay Dirty name.

