Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of SHI stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.17. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 58.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 18,019.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 32,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC grew its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

