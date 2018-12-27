Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.71. 1,800,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,175,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

