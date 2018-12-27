SM Energy (SM) Shares Up 12.8%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shot up 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.21. 3,155,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,992,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SM. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,442 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 376.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 597.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 901,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 772,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SM Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,085,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,939,000 after buying an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $15,109,000.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

