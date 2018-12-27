Smart Global (SGH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Smart Global from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Smart Global from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of SGH opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Smart Global has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $639.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The business had revenue of $373.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 31,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,109,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Marten sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $279,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,002 shares of company stock valued at $10,038,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth $3,624,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth $285,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 171.2% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the second quarter worth $665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smart Global by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

