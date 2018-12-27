Snap-on Target of Unusually High Options Trading (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,187 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $141.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

