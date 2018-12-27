Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY) Stock Price

Media headlines about HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s ranking:

Shares of HRGLY opened at $45.42 on Thursday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.95.

HRGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

