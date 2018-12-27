SoOum (SOUM) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) Financial Analysis

SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SoOum alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoOum and Seven Stars Cloud Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven Stars Cloud Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of SoOum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SoOum has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Stars Cloud Group has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoOum and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoOum N/A N/A N/A Seven Stars Cloud Group -5.37% -72.38% -19.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoOum and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Seven Stars Cloud Group $144.34 million 0.65 -$9.83 million N/A N/A

SoOum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Summary

SoOum beats Seven Stars Cloud Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoOum Company Profile

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Company Profile

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization. It also offers a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business primarily in Singapore. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programming to digital cable providers and Internet protocol television providers. The company was formerly known as Wecast Network, Inc. and changed its name to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. in July 2017. Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SoOum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoOum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.