South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 104.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $125,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 90.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Chairman Walter M. Higgins acquired 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $137,334.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,424.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Renna acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,668.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,436 shares of company stock valued at $347,974. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

