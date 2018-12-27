Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,154 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 624,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Southwest Airlines worth $158,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $108,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,798.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.85.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

