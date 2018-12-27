Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) shares shot up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 146,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 200,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Sparton Resources alerts:

In other Sparton Resources news, insider Yongbiao Ding sold 500,000 shares of Sparton Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$50,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock worth $63,700.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sparton Resources (SRI) Shares Up 11.1%” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/sparton-resources-sri-shares-up-11-1.html.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.