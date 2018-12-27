SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 711.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.0724 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/spdr-portfolio-aggregate-bond-etf-spab-position-raised-by-indexiq-advisors-llc.html.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.